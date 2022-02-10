SportsHockeyCanadiens

"Give me a chance": Canadiens coach St. Louis on inexperience behind the bench

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Feb 10 2022, 5:35 pm
"Give me a chance": Canadiens coach St. Louis on inexperience behind the bench
CanadiensMTL / Twitter

On Wednesday Martin St. Louis became the new interim head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after Dominique Ducharme was relieved of his duties.

During a Thursday press conference, the Laval native met the press alongside general manager Kent Hughes and vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

“I’ve been preparing for this moment for 10 years,” said St. Louis after thanking his family and acknowledging the “honour” that comes with his new post.

The former Tampa Bay Lightning star also discussed his lack of experience behind the bench. “When Kent approached me, I had no doubt that it was a great opportunity. All my life that’s what I’ve searched for — opportunities,” St. Louis said. “Give me a chance and I’ll show you what I can do.”

Despite playing 16 seasons in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal, St. Louis’ experience as a coach is limited to the Pee-Wee level. “I know I have no experience behind the bench,” he said before referring to his coaching style as “demanding but fair.”

As for his many who have been quick to critique St. Louis’ lack of coaching experience, he says “it’s all noise” to him.

When asked about his plans for the team which currently sits at last in the league, he said “if there’s anything this team needs right now, it’s to have fun.”

St. Louis will make his coaching debut on Thursday night as the Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT