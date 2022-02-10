On Wednesday Martin St. Louis became the new interim head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after Dominique Ducharme was relieved of his duties.

During a Thursday press conference, the Laval native met the press alongside general manager Kent Hughes and vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

Martin St-Louis s’adresse aux médias en direct du Complexe sportif Bell, en compagnie de Kent Hughes et Jeff Gorton. Martin St. Louis is addressing the media live from the Bell Sports Complex along with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/aTtGN5VE1w — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 10, 2022

“I’ve been preparing for this moment for 10 years,” said St. Louis after thanking his family and acknowledging the “honour” that comes with his new post.

The former Tampa Bay Lightning star also discussed his lack of experience behind the bench. “When Kent approached me, I had no doubt that it was a great opportunity. All my life that’s what I’ve searched for — opportunities,” St. Louis said. “Give me a chance and I’ll show you what I can do.”

Despite playing 16 seasons in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal, St. Louis’ experience as a coach is limited to the Pee-Wee level. “I know I have no experience behind the bench,” he said before referring to his coaching style as “demanding but fair.”

As for his many who have been quick to critique St. Louis’ lack of coaching experience, he says “it’s all noise” to him.

When asked about his plans for the team which currently sits at last in the league, he said “if there’s anything this team needs right now, it’s to have fun.”

St. Louis will make his coaching debut on Thursday night as the Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals.