Tragedy has struck the family of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete.

Mete’s grandfather was one of the five people shot and killed at a condo building just north of Toronto on Sunday. The Leafs confirmed in a statement issued to local media on Tuesday that Mete’s maternal grandfather, Vittorio Panza, lost his life in the Vaughan shooting.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday,” the team said. “Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

A 73-year-old man implicated in the mass shooting was later killed after an interaction with police.

Mete, 24, joined the Leafs as a free agent signing in July after stints with the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. The Woodbridge, Ontario, native has split this season with the Leafs and AHL’s Toronto Marlies.