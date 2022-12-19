Leafs trade Malgin to Colorado in pre-Christmas deal with Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs have done a little last-minute Christmas shopping.

With less than 24 hours before the NHL roster freeze takes effect for the holiday season, the Leafs have completed a trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

Toronto is sending Denis Malgin to Colorado in exchange for Dryden Hunt.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Dryden Hunt from Colorado in exchange for forward Denis Malgin. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2022

Hunt is a 27-year-old left winger from Cranbrook, BC, that will give the Leafs more size. The six-foot, 193-pound forward has 193 games of NHL experience with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, and Colorado, scoring 42 points (14-28-42).

This is the second time Hunt has changed teams this season, as he was picked up off waivers by the Avalanche from the Rangers in October.

After playing two seasons in his home country of Switzerland, Malgin returned to Toronto this season, scoring four points (2-2-4) in 23 games. He was acquired in a regrettable deal for the Leafs in 2020, when they traded Mason Marchment to Florida.

The 5-foot-9, 182-pound forward has 64 points (30-34-64) in 215 career NHL games with the Panthers and Leafs.