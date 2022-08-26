Catwalks, music, dancers, fashion, and a weekend full of stilettos — what else do you need?

The biggest outdoor fashion show on the continent has kicked off in Montreal, in the form of the Fashion & Design Festival.

The one-of-a-kind festival — which is expected to draw 550,000 visitors over the weekend — offers an inside look at the world of fashion and design through a diversified program of activities.

Well-known Canadian designers, retailers, up-and-coming creators, and international fashion icons will share their art and vision with the public from now until August 28. Activities include fashion shows, live creative sessions, design showcasing, and musical performances.

“The Fashion & Design Festival’s presence will also be felt around the city with novel exhibits, original installations and unique experiences open to all,” says the festival’s website. “With 50 shows, as much as 300 participants and 550,000 visitors expected, the Fashion & Design Festival is a leading platform for fashion, design, music, beauty, and shopping trends.”

What’s more, the open-air fashion festival is free to check out, in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.

More than 40 shops have popped up around Place des Festivals as well, featuring both indie and established Montreal brands. Plus, a Montreal festival wouldn’t be a Montreal festival without beer tents and food vendors so you can enjoy the runway in style.

Brands include watches, perfumes, swimwear, jewellery, children’s clothes, and tons of apparel for men and women.

Check out all the participating pop-up shops right here and the artist schedule here.

When: From now until August 28

Time: Friday, 2 to 10 pm; Saturday, Noon to 10 pm; Sunday, 2 to 9:45 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free