Hallelujah: Gas prices around Montreal have dipped below $2.00 per litre
You can expect to see more drivers hitting the pumps this week.
For the first time in months, Montreal’s average gas prices are hovering around two dollars a litre. In fact, as of Monday, the average pump price on the island is ¢205.6, according to CAA-Quebec.
While that’s not exactly cheap, it’s the lowest average price city residents have seen in a while. According to gasbuddy.com — the tech company that follows real-time fuel prices across the continent — Montreal drivers have not paid this little for gasoline since late May.
Averages reached a yearly high in early June with prices peaking at ¢222.7.
Now is also a good time to fill up since many Montreal stations are selling fuel for even less than the new local average. As of Monday, here are the the five cheapest gas stations in and around town.
Fill up your pockets, folks!
|Regular Price
|Location
|City
|197.9
|Harnois, QC-132
|Kahnawake
|197.9
|
Costco, 9403 Bd des Sciences
|Anjou
|199.9
|Petro-Canada, 3176 Blvd Taschereau
|Greenfield Park
|199.9
|Petroles Maurice, 8855 Ch de Chambly
|Saint-Hubert
|200.9
|Esso, 59 Chemin Saint-François-Xavier
|Candiac