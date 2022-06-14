Despite the controversial and divisive nature of Quebec’s newly enacted Bill 96, a new poll published by Angus Reid indicates that Premier François Legault still has the support of approximately half the province.

With that said, his polls numbers are lower than they’ve ever been.

The latest data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute has seen support for Legault decrease by seven to eight points since March of this year. As of now, his approval rating sits around 44%. In the spring of 2020, that number was over 75.

According to the ARI, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec seems to be especially unpopular among anglophones living in Quebec. “Four-in-five (83%) English-speaking Quebecers disapprove of Legault while more than half (53%) of French-speakers instead approve of him.”

While Legault has been in power throughout the entire pandemic, the majority voters (73%) said the CAQ government is doing a “poor job” on healthcare.

Quebec’s provincial election will take place on October 3.