This is your last chance to check out Montreal's mesmerizing light festival
Since premiering in September, Gardens of Light has been illuminating Montreal’s Botanical Garden. And this weekend is your last chance to check it out for yourself.
In case you haven’t heard, this edition of the immersive lantern fest presented by Espace pour la vie, is devoted to the Moon, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Event organizers say the immersive and sensory exhibition combines art, science, technology, and emotion.
“Begin your visit guided by the wolves howling and the moonlight,” says the website. Guests will be able to venture through three illuminated themed paths, the Japanese Garden, the First Nations Garden, and the Chinese Garden.
So, if you’re looking for a non-spooky event to squeeze into your Halloween weekend, this might be your best bet.
Take it from us, it’s something to behold.
Tickets range from $8.25 (for children), $12.75 (for students), $15,50 (seniors), to $16.50 (adults), and are available for booking online right now.
An Ode to the Moon – Gardens of Light
When: October 29 – October 31
Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est
Price: $8.25 – $16.50