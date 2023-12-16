Ex-Canadiens forward Tatar has been traded again to a new team

Former Montreal Canadiens player Tomas Tatar is on the move again.

The veteran forward was traded today by the Colorado Avalanche to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

TRADE: The #SeaKraken have acquired @TomasTatar90 from Colorado in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. Get to know the newest member of the squad → https://t.co/R1GslDHkzc pic.twitter.com/r5rkurhVdA — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 16, 2023

The moment that Tatar touches the ice as a member of the Kraken, they will become the sixth NHL team he has played for. He spent three years in Montreal and played 198 games for the Canadiens. He scored 57 goals and had 92 assists during that time.

This year, Tatar has played 27 games for the Avalanche, recording nine points. He signed in Colorado this past offseason on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

The 33-year-old veteran will be expected to help out a Kraken team that has not performed up to expectations this season. After a great showing in last year’s playoffs where they knocked out the Avalanche in the first round, they’ve gotten off to a slow start with just 27 points after their first 31 games.

Part of the reason why the Kraken have been struggling this season is the fact that they’re 27th in the NHL in goals-per-game. Tatar and his 212 career goals will be expected to help in that area, although he has just one marker so far this season.

The Avalanche are off to a good start as they’re currently ranked seventh in the NHL in points percentage. Prior to today, they’d already traded away their second-, third-, and fifth-round picks for the 2024 NHL Draft. They’ve now replaced that fifth-rounder in this deal.

Tatar will take on his former team when the Canadiens visit Seattle later this season. That game will take place on March 24.