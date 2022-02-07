While Quebec City officially kicked off its annual Carnaval festivities this past weekend, a large group of “Freedom Convoy” protesters also took to the streets of the province’s capital.

According to SPVQ Police Chief Denis Turcotte, a total of 170 tickets were handed out over a three-day period.

Protesters marched, sang and danced in front of Quebec’s National Assembly building in objection of COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates all weekend long, while carnival-goers went about their folkloric winter celebrations.

Quebec Police say that protesters were cooperative with authorities, even abiding after a 5 pm deadline was set on Sunday for protesters to remove their vehicles from “prohibited” areas.

Nonetheless, Turcotte said during a Monday briefing that 50 tickets were issued for municipal violations, including noise complaints. Meanwhile, police gave out 72 tickets for violations of the highway safety code as well as 48 parking tickets.

Despite the large demonstration, only three arrests were made.

“We adapted to the situation that we were facing and it worked well,” Turcotte said.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa as convoy supporters have occupied the city streets for over two weeks.

“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” reads a press release from the city.

Protesters are expected to return to Quebec along with other Canadian cities next weekend.