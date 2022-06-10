Rent sure has gotten expensive in Montreal. There’s no denying it. In fact, average rental prices for one-bedrooms in the city increased by over 3% since April.

And while our property prices are not nearly as exorbitant as what you’ll find in places like Vancouver and Toronto, good apartments certainly do not come cheap.

But while apartment hunting can be tough, every once in a while you catch a lucky break.

Lucky for you, we’ve found a few via rentals.ca.

Here are three properties in the city that are currently offering incentives and promotions to renters.

Your first month of rent is covered if you move into this elegant loft in the heart of the downtown nightlife scene before moving day (July 1).

Located at the base of Mount Royal Park, these apartments at the core of Montreal’s cultural hub come in different sizes: one, two, three, and four bedrooms.

If you move into one of the units by July 1, your first month of rent is covered.

Moving into one of these studios built for two by July 1 will you get up to one month free on a 12-month lease.

A $250 Visa card is one of the perks of moving into this fairly priced Rosemont unit with a private balcony.

There are multiple cash-based incentives that come with renting a unit in this building.

Student special: Receive a $250 signing bonus for referring a friend.

Groups of two: Receive $200 off first month’s rent.

Groups of three: Receive $225 off first month’s rent.

Groups of four: Receive $250 off first month’s rent.