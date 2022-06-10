Urbanized

Free rent and cash offered as move-in incentives at these Montreal apartments

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jun 10 2022, 7:19 pm
Free rent and cash offered as move-in incentives at these Montreal apartments
rentals.ca

Rent sure has gotten expensive in Montreal. There’s no denying it. In fact, average rental prices for one-bedrooms in the city increased by over 3% since April.

And while our property prices are not nearly as exorbitant as what you’ll find in places like Vancouver and Toronto, good apartments certainly do not come cheap.

But while apartment hunting can be tough, every once in a while you catch a lucky break.

Lucky for you, we’ve found a few via rentals.ca.

Here are three properties in the city that are currently offering incentives and promotions to renters.

1420 rue Crescent: $1180 – $1955

Apartment for rent at 1420 rue Crescent, Montréal, QC.

Apartment for rent at 1420 rue Crescent, Montréal, QC.

Apartment for rent at 1420 rue Crescent, Montréal, QC.

Your first month of rent is covered if you move into this elegant loft in the heart of the downtown nightlife scene before moving day (July 1).

1212 Pine Avenue West: $1595 to $2060

rentals montreal

Rentals.ca

Apartment for rent at 1212 Avenue des Pins Ouest, Montréal, QC.

Rentals.ca

Apartment for rent at 1212 Avenue des Pins Ouest, Montréal, QC.

Rentals.ca

Located at the base of Mount Royal Park, these apartments at the core of Montreal’s cultural hub come in different sizes: one, two, three, and four bedrooms.

If you move into one of the units by July 1, your first month of rent is covered.

450 Rue Sherbrooke Est: $1090 to $1895

Rental.ca

Rentals.ca

Rentals.ca

Moving into one of these studios built for two by July 1 will you get up to one month free on a 12-month lease.

6825 28e Avenue: $890

Apartment for rent at 6825 28e Avenue, Montréal, QC.

Rentals.ca

Apartment for rent at 6825 28e Avenue, Montréal, QC.

Rentals.ca

A $250 Visa card is one of the perks of moving into this fairly priced Rosemont unit with a private balcony.

1430 rue City Councillors: $715 to $1115

Apartment for rent at 1430 rue City Councillors, Montréal, QC. Apartment for rent at 1430 rue City Councillors, Montréal, QC. Apartment for rent at 1430 rue City Councillors, Montréal, QC. There are multiple cash-based incentives that come with renting a unit in this building.

Student special: Receive a $250 signing bonus for referring a friend.
Groups of two: Receive $200 off first month’s rent.
Groups of three: Receive $225 off first month’s rent.
Groups of four: Receive $250 off first month’s rent.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.