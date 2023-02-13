Here's how you can get free coffee in Montreal this weekend

Since it was launched in early 2022, Avvy‘s goal has been to deliver an “easy, convenient, patient experience while changing the way healthcare is delivered.” And over the past year, the app has connected thousands of people across Montreal with medical professionals.

Now, they’re collaborating with two local cafes to encourage Montrealers to prioritize their mental health during the winter. And what better way to get people up and moving than a warm cup of coffee on a cold day?

With the newly announced Share the Love campaign, Montrealers can grab a free cup of coffee with a friend from either Cafecito MTL or Bodega MTL on February 18 and 19. All they have to do is download Avvy.

Here’s how the promotion works:

Download the Avvy app and create your profile Visit Cafecito MTL or Bodega MTL Show them the Avvy app’s home screen at the counter Get two free drip coffees for you and a friend Enjoy your chat!

“February is a month where we celebrate love and connection in all its forms,” says Oren Sebag, Avvy CEO. “Friendships play a vital role in our lives. We want to help draw attention to the power of social connection in improving our mental health and overall well being. Going out for coffee is a great weekend activity: Call a friend and go on a fun coffee date for a healthy dose of connection.”

Avvy, the first mobile app to connect qualified healthcare providers with Canadians looking to access services from home, is currently available across Greater Montreal and Quebec City, with plans to expand to other Canadian cities. Users can download the app for both Apple and Android smartphones.

Visit here to learn more about its services.