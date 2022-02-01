Quebec Premier Legault to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Premier François Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon where he is expected to update citizens about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec.

Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec’s interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau from the province’s capital.

The conference is scheduled to take place at 1 pm.

Sources say Legault is expected to discuss the reopening of gyms and the resumption of sports as of February 14. Fitness centres across the province have been closed since December in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

This will also be the premier’s first press conference since the nationwide “Freedom Convoy.”

Last week, Legault said the CAQ government will table their “unvax tax” initiative at the National Assembly on February 1.

As of now across Quebec, cinemas and theatres are scheduled to reopen on Monday, February 7, with capacity restrictions.