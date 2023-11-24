Former Oilers and Canadiens goalie diagnosed with cancer

Mike Vaughn, the maker of Vaughn goalie equipment, has revealed that longtime Edmonton Oilers goaltender Andy Moog is currently battling cancer.

“I received some very sad news yesterday. Our great friend of many years, Andy Moog, has cancer,” Vaughn wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Thursday. “He has asked us to share the news with the hockey community that has meant so much to him over the years. We hope you can share your thoughts and well wishes as he begins the toughest battle of his career.”

“He is always looking to help others and now it is our turn to help him,” Vaughn wrote after referencing the 63-year-old’s many charitable endeavours. “Please post your thoughts and well wishes for Andy and his family here and join us as we cheer him on for another victory!”

Moog, a Penticton, BC, native, began his pro career with the Oilers in 1980. As a crucial part of the dynasty team that included Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky, he contributed to three Stanley Cup championships in 1984, 1985, and 1987.

Despite primarily playing a backup role, Moog’s skill and resilience made him a fan favourite over his seven-year tenure in Edmonton. In 1987, he joined the Boston Bruins as a starter and was later traded to the Dallas Stars.

In 1994, he became just the 10th NHL goalie to ever record 300 wins, a feat that would eventually help him be recognized as one of the best goalies in NHL history, despite not being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Moog capped off his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens in the 1997-1998 season, suiting up for 42 games with the Habs.