5 former Canadiens players who deserve to have their number retired

In a history that spans nearly 12 decades, the Montreal Canadiens have seen dozens of players be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. And in that time, they have retired a whopping 15 jersey numbers.

While the chances of new guys landing a single digit — or even one in the teens — nowadays are slim, the Habs still have plenty of legends who have not yet been given the honour of seeing their number raised to the Bell Centre’s rafters.

With that said, here are five players who will be looked at the next time Montreal wants to retire another number.

Steve Shutt (No. 22)

Often overshadowed by teammates like Guy Lafleur and Larry Robinson, Steve Shutt was a key piece of the Canadiens’ powerhouse teams of the 1970s. His lethal scoring ability made him a major offensive threat on a regular basis.

Shutt, who scored 30 or more goals in nine consecutive seasons (including a 60-goal campaign in 1977), won five Stanley Cups with the Habs.

And as one of the most prolific scorers in franchise history, Shutt’s contributions are worth being revisited.

With that said, Cole Caufield, Montreal’s most exciting sniper in over a decade, currently wears Shutt’s old number and would have to find some new digits if it were to be retired.

Hector “Toe” Blake (No. 6)

Hector “Toe” Blake holds a unique place in Canadiens history, both as a player and as a coach.

As a player, Blake was an integral part of the Canadiens’ “Punch Line,” along with Elmer Lach and Maurice Richard. His gritty style of play and scoring ability earned him numerous accolades, including the Hart as the league’s MVP in 1939 and Lady Byng Trophy in 1946.

Throughout his 13 seasons with the Canadiens, Blake, who captained the Habs for eight years, helped lead the team to three Stanley Cup championships.

Blake really hit his stride as a coach, though, boasting an impressive .634 winning percentage and a mind-boggling eight Stanley Cup wins behind the bench.

Jacques Lemaire (No. 25)

Known for his booming slapshot, Lemaire was a key member of the Canadiens’ dynasty of the 1970s and an integral part of eight Stanley Cup championships. He even scored the game-winner in two of those Cup-clinching games.

Lemaire, a two-time All-Star, reached the 90-point mark three times in a career that saw him net 835 points over 853 games.

After his playing career, Lemaire returned to the Canadiens as a coach and continued to contribute to the team’s success.

Despite being named to the NHL’s list of the 100 greatest players of all time in 2017, Lemaire is still waiting on the call from Montreal.

Guy Carbonneau (No. 21)

Guy Carbonneau was the epitome of a two-way forward, excelling at both offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

A three-time Selke Trophy winner and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Carbonneau’s contributions on both ends of the ice were instrumental in the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup victories in both 1986 and 1993. He won another as a member of the Dallas Stars in 1999.

Carbonneau’s stellar play and ability to neutralize opponents’ top lines made him a crucial part of Montreal’s success during his tenure with the team. He was also a formidable captain.

Carey Price (No. 31)

Carey Price may not have won a Stanley Cup in his tenure with the Canadiens, but he is more than worthy of having his number raised to the rafters.

Throughout a career that spans nearly two decades, the Anaheim Lake, BC, native has won the Vezina Trophy, Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy, a Calder Cup, and an Olympic gold medal.

Price’s best season (2014-2015) saw him logging stats that included a 1.96 GAA and .933 SV%.

He also became the winningest goalie in Canadiens history in 2019, surpassing the likes of Montreal legends like Jacques Plante and Patrick Roy in the process.

While he has not technically retired yet, few will be surprised to see No. 31 become unavailable to future players.