Bon voyage! Flair launches new route between Edmonton and Quebec City

It’s time to brush up on your French because Flair Airlines has a new direct route from Edmonton to Quebec City.

Yesterday, the low-cost airline announced the launch of the new two-way route. Service to Edmonton will be available twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays), with one-way tickets beginning at $59 plus taxes and fees.

Also announced was a new route between Quebec City and Halifax, which is already up and running, with fares beginning at $49.

“The province of Quebec is an important part of our mission to provide affordable travel for all Canadians, and today we are proud to launch two new low-cost routes that will connect Quebec City to the east and west of the country,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer for Flair Airlines.

Flair says the new routes are designed to bridge the gap between Edmonton, Quebec City and Halifax in an effort to strengthen leisure and business tourism across Canada.