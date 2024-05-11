Fans pile on Montreal street to welcome Lionel Messi

For the first time in his career, Lionel Messi will be playing professional soccer in Canada, and soccer fans can’t wait.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami CF last July, will play against CF Montreal tonight at Stade Saputo.

Considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time, the 36-year-old arrived at his hotel in Montreal last night, where a massive amount of fans filled the street as he walked off the team bus.

Messi is in Canada for the first time. Montreal goes CRAZY as he arrives at the hotel 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/BAAmB8h8Wz — R  (@Lionel30i) May 11, 2024

🚨Watch: Lionel Messi receives a grand welcome in Montreal. This is the first time that Messi has come to Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VbfR0hIn2U — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) May 11, 2024

Given how highly anticipated this match has been, the cheapest ticket prices for single seats as of yesterday were $325. If you wanted to sit in a pair, the cheapest available were going for $495, which had resulted in several seats still being up for grabs.

Thanks in large part to Messi, Inter Miami FC sits first in the Eastern Conference with a 7-2-3 record through 12 games. Messi, who has played in eight of those matches, has a ridiculous 10 goals and 12 assists, along with 42 total scoring attempts.

Tonight’s outing, which is set to get underway at 7:30 pm ET, could be a difficult matchup for CF Montreal, who have a 3-4-3 record through their first 10 matches of the season. Whether they can pull off an upset remains to be seen, but the one thing that is for sure is that the crowd at Stade Saputo is going to be very loud throughout the entire match.