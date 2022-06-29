Here's what Quebec's newest Jetpeel skin care treatment feels like

Written for Daily Hive Montreal by Geneva Kagioulis-Legaré, a certified esthetician and skin care specialist

As an esthetician, I’m always looking for ways to secure dewy, hydrated, healthy-looking skin — especially in the summertime. With all the season’s outings, events and rooftop happy hours planned, everybody wants their skin looking and feeling its best.

But this time of year is both a blessing and a curse for your skin as it tends to feel more hydrated due to the humidity. On the flip side, the sun is also — for the most part — an inevitable threat as it is notorious for causing premature aging, and worsening hyperpigmentation and acne.

Recently, I was invited by the Ritz Carlton’s Spa St. James to try a technological marvel in the world of medical esthetics: JetPeel.

And as someone who has struggled with severe, confidence-crushing acne, redness from

rosacea and post-acne discoloration, I was excited to see what it could do for me.

As the first treatment of its kind in Quebec, JetPeel offers a host of benefits. This process

targets every skin issue you could think of. Whether you’re looking to smooth out wrinkles,

refine pores or banish acne, it treats all those things. The treatment’s strengths also extend to hair care, promoting fuller locks and whitening teeth.

From what I saw, this multi-purpose system seemed to be equally versatile and effective. Talk about an all-encompassing beautifier.

It sounds too good to be true, right? The crazy thing is it’s not. This never-before-seen technology combines pressurized air with active ingredients to deliver solutions deep into the skin without needles, injury or discomfort.

Here’s how it works

The pressurized oxygen accelerates a jet stream of liquid micro-droplets, creating tiny microchannels in the skin to deliver nutrients down to the dermal layer. Best of all, it is pain-free, producing zero irritation sans downtime.

When I got the chance to try it, it was even, dare I say … relaxing?

Hear me out. It sort of feels like a gentle stream of mist flowing down your face and it left my skin feeling plumped, tight and rejuvenated.

Over the next few days, my need for foundation decreased and my skin was so naturally

luminous that I was almost tempted to toss my highlighter in the bin.

Of all of the fads, experimental treatments and invasive skin procedures I’ve come upon, this is the real deal. If you want the most renewed and glowing skin of your life, JetPeel is newly available at Spa St. James in the Ritz Carlton for you to try.

For more information, you can visit the Spa St. James website.