Ex-Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick on the move once again

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick is on the move once again.

The speedy 26-year-old was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks this morning in a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heading the other way is a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026.

Pitlick, who is in the second year of a two-year, $2.2 million deal signed with the Canadiens, has spent the entire season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was acquired by the Pens this offseason in a three-team trade that briefly saw Jeff Petry rejoin the Habs organization.

Pitlick joined the Canadiens partway through the 2021-22 season after being claimed off of waivers. He impressed in the 46 games to close out the year, scoring nine goals and 26 points, which helped earn him his two-year extension.

The following season saw Pitlick come back down to life and was assigned to Laval Rocket early in the year. While he did earn another opportunity later in the season, he finished with just 15 points through 46 games. Frustrated with his playing time, he reportedly requested a trade this summer and was granted his wish on August 6th.

Being traded to the Blackhawks could be good news for Pitlick’s NHL future, as they need some bodies after placing Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno on injured reserve this morning. Given how thin the Blackhawks lineup is, he could not only find himself back playing in the NHL but could get some meaningful minutes to help prove that he belongs.