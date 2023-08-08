Rem Pitlick asked the Canadiens for a trade: report

The Montreal Canadiens got a great return for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick via a three-way trade over the weekend.

While shedding Hoffman’s $4.5 million cap hit, the Habs re-acquired Jeff Petry, along with forward Nathan Legare, goalie Casey DeSmith, and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins — who simultaneously traded for San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson.

Some Canadiens fans were a little disappointed to see Pitlick go, though.

But as it turns out, it looks like the 26-year-old initiated his own departure.

According to a new report from TVA Sports insider Renaud Lavoie, Pitlick is the one who requested that General Manager Kent Hughes trade him in the first place.

“It’s a really great trade. Hoffman had become a burden for the Canadiens. We managed to trade him without retaining a dollar of his salary,” Lavoie said. “Pitlick had demanded a trade; he was traded as well.”

“We solved multiple issues,” he added.

After drafting his brother Rhett in 2019, Montreal claimed Pitlick off waivers from the Minnesota Wild back in January 2022.

In his first season with the Habs, the Ottawa native proved to be a valuable bottom-six asset, scoring nine goals and 26 points over 46 games.

His production decreased last season, though, as he netted just 15 points over 46 games. As a result, he was sent to the AHL where he logged 22 points in 18 games with the Laval Rocket.

Pitlick, who is signed for the 2023-24 season, carries a $1.1 million cap hit.