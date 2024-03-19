Ex-Canadiens Monahan and Toffoli are lighting it up together in Winnipeg

Two years ago, the Montreal Canadiens parted ways with playoff hero and fan-favourite forward Tyler Toffoli ahead of the trade deadline, kickstarting their ongoing rebuild.

Still loading up on future assets, centre Sean Monahan was dealt a similar hand when the Canadiens traded him to the Winnipeg Jets this past February.

The Jets later acquired Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils.

These days, the two former Habs have become a solid pairing on the Jets’ second line alongside Nikolaj Ehlers. Although they did not cross paths in their respective Montreal stints, the two veterans are finding chemistry together in their new colours.

Monahan got off to a slow start after being traded, going pointless in his first four games. He began to hit his stride again in mid-February, though, after scoring a hat-trick against the Calgary Flames.

With three points in his last two games, the 29-year-old now has 13 points in 19 games with Winnipeg, proving a worthy investment.

Along with logging an average of 17:18 of ice time a night, Monahan, who was acquired for a first-round pick and a conditional third, is also a +4 in the +/- column.

Meanwhile, Toffoli’s sample size is smaller (as he joined the Jets over a month later) but promising nonetheless.

As fans in Montreal remember fondly, the 31-year-old winger is an offensive dynamo. And despite joining his fourth team in four years, his scoring touch remains intact.

Since being traded hours before the March 8 deadline, Toffoli has netted an impressive four goals and five points in his last four games.

Playing about 14 and a half minutes a night, the player who scored Montreal’s overtime series winner against Winnipeg in 2021 is also a +5 in the +/- column throughout his Jets tenure.

From the success of their new additions to their position at the top of the NHL’s Central Division, hockey fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Jets go on a serious run this spring.