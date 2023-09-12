Ex-Canadiens forward Tatar finally signs with new team

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar has finally agreed to terms with an NHL team.

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday that they have signed the Slovakian winger to a one-year deal. As a result, Tatar will be reunited with two of his former Canadiens teammates, Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin, who signed with the team in July.

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland in a team press release. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”

Financial details of Tatar’s new contract have not yet been announced.

We have agreed to terms with Tomas Tatar on a one-year deal. Welcome to Colorado, Tomas 🎉#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MeXiq1DNLv — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 12, 2023

Since he was drafted in the second round of the 2009 draft, Tatar has accumulated 211 goals and 455 points across 783 career games, spanning his time with the Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Canadiens, and, most recently, the New Jersey Devils.

Tatar, 32, saw a productive campaign with New Jersey last season, netting 20 goals and 48 points over 82 games. The 5-foot-10 winger became a UFA on July 1 after he concluded a two-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Devils in August 2021.