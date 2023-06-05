Comparing Caufield's new Canadiens contract to other NHL stars

With his entry-level contract coming to an end, Cole Caufield will soon become one of the highest-paid players in Montreal Canadiens history.

On Monday, the Habs announced that they have agreed to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with Caufield. The new deal will pay the 22-year-old forward an average annual salary of $7.85 million, making him one of the highest-earning NHL players under the age of 25.

Despite not yet playing a full NHL season, Caufield has already netted 53 goals and 84 points over his first 123 games. He was on pace to score more than 40 this past season, before a shoulder injury forced him to pack it in.

Since Montreal deemed his contributions enough to pay him the big bucks, it’s interesting to note where his new contract fits among other players around the league.

Here are six young forwards currently signed to similar deals.

Jason Robertson

Age: 23

Cap hit: $7.75 million

Season stats (2022-2023): 82 GP, 46 G, 63 A, 109 PTS

Brady Tkachuk

Age: 23

Cap hit: $8.2 million

Season stats (2022-2023): 82 GP, 35 G, 48 A, 83 PTS

Andrei Svechnikov

Age: 23

Cap hit: $7.75 million

Season stats (2022-2023): 64 GP, 23 G, 32 A, 87 PTS

Elias Pettersson

Age: 24

Cap hit: $7.35 million

Season stats (2022-2023): 80 GP, 39 G, 63 A, 102 PTS

Jack Hughes

Age: 22

Cap hit: $8 million

Season stats (2022-2023): 78 GP, 43 G, 56 A, 99 PTS

Nick Suzuki

Age: 23

Cap hit: $7.875 million

Season stats (2022-2023): 82 GP, 26 G, 40 A, 66 PTS