Comparing Caufield's new Canadiens contract to other NHL stars

With his entry-level contract coming to an end, Cole Caufield will soon become one of the highest-paid players in Montreal Canadiens history.
On Monday, the Habs announced that they have agreed to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with Caufield. The new deal will pay the 22-year-old forward an average annual salary of $7.85 million, making him one of the highest-earning NHL players under the age of 25.
Despite not yet playing a full NHL season, Caufield has already netted 53 goals and 84 points over his first 123 games. He was on pace to score more than 40 this past season, before a shoulder injury forced him to pack it in.
Since Montreal deemed his contributions enough to pay him the big bucks, it’s interesting to note where his new contract fits among other players around the league.
Here are six young forwards currently signed to similar deals.
Jason Robertson
Age: 23
Cap hit: $7.75 million
Season stats (2022-2023): 82 GP, 46 G, 63 A, 109 PTS
Brady Tkachuk
Age: 23
Cap hit: $8.2 million
Season stats (2022-2023): 82 GP, 35 G, 48 A, 83 PTS
Andrei Svechnikov
Age: 23
Cap hit: $7.75 million
Season stats (2022-2023): 64 GP, 23 G, 32 A, 87 PTS
Elias Pettersson
Age: 24
Cap hit: $7.35 million
Season stats (2022-2023): 80 GP, 39 G, 63 A, 102 PTS
Jack Hughes
Age: 22
Cap hit: $8 million
Season stats (2022-2023): 78 GP, 43 G, 56 A, 99 PTS
Nick Suzuki
Age: 23
Cap hit: $7.875 million
Season stats (2022-2023): 82 GP, 26 G, 40 A, 66 PTS