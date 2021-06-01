SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens fans celebrate in the streets of Montreal after upset Game 7 win

Jun 1 2021, 7:56 am
@ZachOskrdal/Twitter

You could tell Montrealers had been waiting for this moment for, well, 42 years.

After beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs during the first postseason meeting between the two teams since 1979, Canadiens fans were quick to celebrate through Montreal’s streets.

Despite being down 3-1 in the series, the Habs stormed back with three straight wins to take the first-round matchup in Game 7 on Monday night.

Goals from Brendan Gallagher, Tyler Toffoli and Corey Perry lifted the Habs to a 3-1 victory at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The Habs get right back at it tomorrow, facing off against the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Here are some of the best videos via Twitter, Instagram and Reddit:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tonito AG (@antonioalcalde13)

Hats off to the Canadiens, and here’s hoping everyone celebrated safely.

