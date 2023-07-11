Denis Gurianov leaves Canadiens for Predators in free agency

Denis Gurianov is no longer a Montreal Canadien.

After the 2022-23 season concluded, the Habs did not tender him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Nashville Predators announced on Tuesday that they signed the Russian winger to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

The 26-year-old played 66 games last season with Dallas and Montreal, recording seven goals and 17 points. He began the year with the Stars, netting two goals nine points in 43 games, before a February trade sent him to the Canadiens. Gurianov rounded out the year with five goals and eight points throughout the final 23 games of the season.

In order to acquire him, Montreal traded fellow Russian forward Evgenii Dadonov, retaining 50% of his $5 million cap in the deal.

Gurianov was selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Over 280 career NHL games, he has netted 51 goals and 111 points.