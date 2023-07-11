Canadiens agree to $11.6 million contract with Alex Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens announced they agreed to terms on a four-year contract (2023-24 to 2026-27) with forward Alex Newhook.

The new deal will pay the 22-year-old an average salary of $2.9 million per season.

One day before last month’s Entry Draft, the Habs acquired Newhook in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche. Montreal gave up a first-round draft pick (31st overall), a second-round draft pick (37th overall), and prospect Gianni Fairbrother to acquire him.

Drafted 16th overall by Colorado in 2019, as a rookie, Newhook won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022

Last season, the St. John’s, Newfoundland native netted 14 and 16 assists over 82 games in Colorado.