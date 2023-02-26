Canadiens trade Evgenii Dadonov to Dallas Stars

The Montreal Canadiens are making moves once again.

On Sunday morning, the team announced that they’d traded veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Denis Gurianov.

Dadonov himself was originally acquired prior to the season from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for former Canadiens captain Shea Weber, who himself was flipped to Arizona earlier this week as part of some salary cap finagling.

Dadonov has four goals, 14 assists and a plus-minus of -10 in 50 games this season, and is in the final year of a three-year, $15 million deal worth $5 million per season. Meanwhile, Gurianov has two goals, seven assists and a plus-minus of -2 in 43 games this season, while he is on a one-year deal worth $2.9 million per season.

The Canadiens will retain 50% of Dadonov’s salary until the end of the current season, as per the team release.