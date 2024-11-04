5 defencemen the Canadiens could be interested in trading for

As one of the NHL’s youngest (and least experienced) teams, it’s no surprise that the Montreal Canadiens have their eyes on the trade market.

Riding a disappointing 4-7-1 record to start the year, the rebuilding Habs could use some depth in multiple areas. Since Sam Montembeault’s season-opening shutout, the team has slipped to the league’s worst save percentage (.872) and second-worst in goals-against average (4.08) — exposing their need for a more reliable defensive presence.

With recent reports indicating that the Canadiens are interested in a top-four, right-handed blueliner, here are a handful of candidates who could fit the bill.

Colton Parayko

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 PTS

Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Colton Parayko is a towering presence on the St. Louis Blues’ blue line, who brings a valuable blend of size, offense, and playoff experience.

While his contract is on the longer side, with five years remaining at a $6.5 million cap hit, he could offer the kind of stability and leadership the Habs are after. The Blues’ recent playoff struggles may also make them more willing to listen to offers on the 31-year-old, especially in exchange for younger assets.

Rasmus Andersson

2023-24 stats: 78 GP, 9 G, 31 A, 38 PTS

The Calgary Flames have been reshaping their roster by moving players in their contract years to bring in younger, cost-effective talent. Last season saw them part ways with three major blueliners: Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin.

Fellow defender Rasmus Andersson, meanwhile, has two years left on his deal, carrying a $4.6 million AAV and a six-team no-trade clause. Andersson could bring stability and experience to Montreal’s young blue line, though prying him away from Calgary would be a tall order in terms of cost.

With that said, a trade involving the 28-year-old this early in the season might not even be possible

As a recent guest on Sportsnet 650, hockey insider Frank Seravalli discussed the potential for Calgary to move the player, saying, “At the moment, Rasmus Andersson is not going anywhere.”

Matt Benning

2023-24 stats: 14 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 PTS

Many assume that the Canadiens missed the boat on defenceman Matt Benning when the San Jose Sharks traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

However, recent reports indicate that Benning could be on the move again once fellow defender Jani Hakanpaa returns to Toronto’s lineup.

If that’s the case, the 30-year-old could find a spot with the Leafs’ most historic rival.

Drafted 175th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2012, Benning has 464 games of NHL experience under his belt. He’s logged 17 goals and 102 points over eight seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and Sharks.

Tyson Barrie

2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 PTS

A more affordable and offensively-minded option, Tyson Barrie is in the final year of his deal with the Nashville Predators at a $4.5 million AAV.

And rather than losing Barrie for nothing in free agency next summer, there is potential for a deal to be made.

Known for his puck-moving skills and power-play abilities, the 33-year-old would give Montreal’s offence a boost from the back end. However, his questionable defensive play could make Habs’ management think twice about acquiring him.

Simon Nemec

2023-24 stats: 60 GP, 3 G, 16 A, 19 PTS

As the Canadiens look to solidify their young blue line, Simon Nemec is an intriguing option worth considering.

Drafted second overall by New Jersey in 2022, Nemec was projected to be a key part of the Devils’ defence. And while he’s shown promise in his 69 NHL games, he’s currently struggling to secure a spot, competing with a deep mix of veteran defensemen. With four consecutive healthy scratches, it’s clear his path in New Jersey isn’t as certain as expected.

For Montreal, Nemec could offer both skill and chemistry, especially with his fellow Slovak and close friend Juraj Slafkovsky already in the lineup.

With that in mind, he’d likely come with a large asking price.