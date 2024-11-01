The stock of Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is on the rise.

Although it’s still early in the season, the reliable two-way centre appears to already be drawing trade interest from multiple teams.

According to a new report from Canadiens reporter Marco D’Amico, at least three NHL teams are interested in the player’s services.

A source has spoken about Jake Evans' growing popularity among pro-scouting circles in the NHL. More on what this means for the #GoHabsGo moving forward? https://t.co/2d7KdocUUh — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 1, 2024

Citing an anonymous NHL source, D’Amico’s latest report reveals that Evans’ standout play and leadership have caught the eye of a few potential suitors across the league.

“I know of at least three teams that are paying close attention to Jake Evans at the moment,“ the unnamed source told the reporter in an RG.org interview. “He’s playing some of his best hockey to start the season, he’s a leader out there, and he’s an ace on special teams. It’s a contract year too. Contending teams will look for that as a rental and usually pay well.”

While Evans isn’t the only trade piece the Canadiens could move, the 28-year-old seems to be drawing more buzz than fellow bottom-six centre Christian Dvorak.

“The Canadiens have options in terms of being able to move either, but I’m hearing Jake Evans’ name a lot more so far than Dvorak,” said the source.

Adding fuel to the rumour mill, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman recently revealed that the Habs are looking to acquire both a top-four defenceman and a gritty forward in an early-season trade.

“It’s been widely reported that the Canadiens are looking at defensive help,” the insider said on Hockey Night in Canada last week. “We can also add that they have started peeking around for a forward, too. Particularly someone with edge.”

Could Evans be involved in one of those potential deals? That remains to be seen.

In the meantime, they appear to be in no hurry to part ways with him.

“The Canadiens aren’t in a rush to move Evans right now, as he’s excellent for them on the penalty kill,” D’Amico’s source added.

Riding a 4-6-1 record, the Canadiens will look to add to their W column when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins this Saturday.