Halloween recap: 10 of the best costumes in Montreal over the weekend

For our first normal Halloween in a few years, Montrealers decided to go all out.

With gorgeous weather and tons of events scattered around the city, there were plenty of eye-catching costumes. From the clever ones to the downright scary ones, here are some of our favourite get-ups from the past weekend.

Construction cone

Buzz Lightyear

Peter Parker

Instagram vs. Reality

Nick Suzuki

Blades of Glory

Kill Bill

Van Gogh and Starry Night

Ziggy Stardust

Corpse Bride