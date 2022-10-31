Halloween recap: 10 of the best costumes in Montreal over the weekend

For our first normal Halloween in a few years, Montrealers decided to go all out.
With gorgeous weather and tons of events scattered around the city, there were plenty of eye-catching costumes. From the clever ones to the downright scary ones, here are some of our favourite get-ups from the past weekend.
Construction cone
View this post on Instagram
Buzz Lightyear
View this post on Instagram
Peter Parker
View this post on Instagram
Instagram vs. Reality
View this post on Instagram
Nick Suzuki
View this post on Instagram
Blades of Glory
View this post on Instagram
Kill Bill
View this post on Instagram
Van Gogh and Starry Night
View this post on Instagram
Ziggy Stardust
View this post on Instagram
Corpse Bride
View this post on Instagram