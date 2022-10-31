HalloweenCurated

Halloween recap: 10 of the best costumes in Montreal over the weekend

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Oct 31 2022, 3:04 pm
jason.dimayuga / Instagram

For our first normal Halloween in a few years, Montrealers decided to go all out.

With gorgeous weather and tons of events scattered around the city, there were plenty of eye-catching costumes. From the clever ones to the downright scary ones, here are some of our favourite get-ups from the past weekend.

Construction cone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Vanslette (@tina.vn)

Buzz Lightyear

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antoine HQ Huynh (@antoine.huynh)

Peter Parker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jad (@jad_zoubair)

Instagram vs. Reality

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ignatius Chan (@iggsmeister)

Nick Suzuki

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason (@jason.dimayuga)

Blades of Glory

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matt Amoroso (@m__amoroso)

Kill Bill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha Horvath (@lifeof.sh)

Van Gogh and Starry Night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Iunes (@annaiunes)

Ziggy Stardust

Corpse Bride

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Romano (@veronicaromano.mua)

