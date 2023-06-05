"I just love being in Montreal": Caufield explains commitment to Canadiens

It’s official. Cole Caufield loves playing in Montreal.

After the Canadiens announced that they had agreed to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with the Wisconsin-born forward on Monday, Caufield spoke with members of the media about his new deal.

“I’m very lucky to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for a long time,” said Caufield. “We’re heading in the right direction, and I couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

When asked whether the new deal would change him as a player, Caufield, known around the city for his upbeat attitude and enthusiasm on the ice, is confident that the pay raise won’t have an effect.

“Honestly, it’s not going to change anything about who I am (…) My passion for the game, it’s never going to change,” he explained.

Throughout the press conference, Caufield reiterated his satisfaction with his new contract, which sees him earning an average annual salary of $7.85 million — a shade less than linemate Nick Suzuki. As for the captain remaining the highest-paid forward on the team, Caufield says he has no issue with that.

“That’s our guy; that’s our leader,” he told reporters. “And it’s still a heck of a lot of money, so I’m not complaining about anything like that.”

With a promising prospect pool and the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, the Canadiens have already built a solid foundation for the future. As a key piece of the puzzle, the offensive forward was not shy to discuss the team’s desire for another Stanley Cup.

“That’s the only thing on our mind. How fast we get there, I don’t know,” he said, adding that the Habs “could be dangerous in these next couple of years, for sure.”

Caufield, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury back in February, also provided an update on his physical condition, saying he was recently medically cleared to train a little over a week ago.

Since making his debut ahead of the Habs’ 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final, Caufield has put up 84 points over 123 regular season games. As a rookie, the 5’7″ winger also amassed 12 points over 20 NHL playoff games.

If all goes well, the 2023-2024 season will be his first full NHL campaign.