New Old Montreal exhibit explores the history of the circus

It might just be time to run off and join the circus.

Pointe-à-Callière, the museum of archaeology and history in Old Montreal, is hosting an exhibit all about the history of the circus.

From the first European and American circus troops to today’s international shows, the circus has been entertaining audiences for nearly 300 years. And now, you can dive (or tight-rope walk) into the illustrious history of the art.

“In a colourful and entertaining setting, come explore over 350 objects, some moving and some mind-boggling, that bear witness to this adventure,” says the Pointe-à-Callière website.

The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.

The “It’s Circus Time!” exhibition also dives into Quebec’s history with the circus. Learn about the past and know-how of local artists and artisans, from pioneers such as strongmen—like the famous Louis Cyr—, street performers, and the first acrobat families, to modern-day troupes including Les 7 Doigts, Flip Fabrique, Machine de Cirque, Cirque Alfonse, Cirque Éloize, Cavalia, and Cirque du Soleil.

Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

*cue circus music*

When: From now until March 6, 2022

Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale

Price: $16 – $24