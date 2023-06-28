Cheap Eats Montreal: Falafel Yoni at the Atwater Market (PHOTOS)

There are so many things that signal summer in Montreal, but one of the tastiest is the return of the outdoor food hall, or Pole des saveurs, at Atwater Market.

Home to some of your favourite spots in the city, it’s also home to some of the best cheap eats that Montreal has to offer, like Falafel Yoni.

With its original location on St. Viateur in the Mile End, Yoni and his falafel’s have been taking the city by storm since joining the restaurant scene back in 2022.

Founders Yoni Amir and Daniel Maislin wanted to bring the flavours and vibe of an Israeli street counter to the streets of Montreal, and they’ve made such an impact that they now have a second location in Verdun and a summer stall at the famed canal-side market.

Easily the most popular item on the menu, no trip to Falafel Yoni is complete without getting the falafel pita with all the toppings you could ask for. At just $10.50, it comes out to $12.07 after tax.

Aside from the sandwich, you can also grab a half pita, sabich, falafel salad, a hummus plate, and fries (including zaatar fries). To finish it all off, try a chocolate tahini ball for dessert.

And in the true nature of Middle Eastern/Mediterranean cuisine, once you get your food, you can dine among fellow eaters and join the crowds in rows of picnic tables, soaking in the atmosphere of other Montrealers enjoying a day at the market.

The Pole des saveurs will be open until October, so be sure to stop by for a quick bite on your next walk on the canal. The Mile End and Verdun locations are open year-round.

Falafel Yoni

Address: 4549 rue Wellington; 54 rue St. Viateur O; 138 ave. Atwater

Phone Number: (514) 424-5473; (514) 424-7767