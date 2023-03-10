Saint Laurent resto-bar with tasty bites and unique cocktails has reopened (PHOTOS)

A popular Saint Laurent resto-bar has recently reopened with a fresh new look and a mouthwatering menu. And Montreal diners are loving what they’re experiencing.

El Furniture Warehouse at 3565 St. Laurent Boulevard features captivating decor, tasty bar bites, and unique cocktails.

Partiers and foodies will discover a fully overhauled Warehouse, with updated bathrooms, a shiny new DJ booth, and eye-catching artwork.

And according to Carolane Closset, marketing manager for Warehouse, it’s the upbeat staff that really keeps guests coming back to the art-centric spot.

“Our staff are the glue that holds us together,” Closset said to Daily Hive. “Our people have a lot of pride in what they do and are the ones who worked behind the scenes tirelessly to make the El Furniture Warehouse St-Laurent one of a kind. As a guest, you can feel our team’s love for the place and each other.”

All food at Saint Laurent Warehouse is priced under $10. That means you can enjoy a fantastic night out without having to worry about your wallet.

Mouth-watering dishes include loaded potato skins, stacked nachos, smoky chorizo tacos, crispy falafel burgers, poke bowls, and mini carnival donuts.

Warehouse is also mixing creatively curated cocktails. Whether you’re enjoying a casual hang at the bar or having a wild night out, treat yourself to a Hendrick Lamar, The Floor is Guava, or a Feeling Peachy. There are plenty of other new and classic drinks to try during your next visit to the Instagram-friendly location.

“All of the work that went into making this piece of art is truly special. On top of that, it is a place that keeps people coming back because it feels like their home away from home, just a bit louder.”