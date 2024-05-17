How much money every CF Montreal player is making in 2024

CF Montreal isn’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2024. In fact, they are tied with St. Louis City SC for dishing out less than any other club in the league.

The 2024 MLSPA salary guide was released this week, giving fans an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.

CF Montreal ranked second-last last out of the 29 MLS teams, with a total payroll of just US$12 million. That’s less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll (US$31.4 million) and just a fraction of Inter Miami’s league-leading US$41.7 million budget.

Funnily enough, teams like Miami and Toronto are spending more on single-player salaries for the likes of Lionel Messi and Lorenzo Insigne than Montreal is spending on a full squad. All salaries below are listed in USD.

name Position Base salary Guaranteed compensation Rida Zouhir Central Midfield $89,716 $100,452 Dominik Yankov Attacking Midfield $350,000 $385,000 Joel Waterman Center-back $336,000 $384,333 Victor Wanyama Defensive Midfield $1,440,000 $1,800,000 Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Center Forward $89,716 $96,591 Mason Toye Center Forward $600,000 $658,000 Róbert Orri Thorkelsson Center-back $225,000 $248,500 Joaquín Sosa Center-back $251,500 $251,500 Jonathan Sirois Goalkeeper $135,000 $152,156 Matteo Schiavoni Right Midfield $71,401 $77,383 Nathan-Dylan Saliba Central Midfield $130,000 $142,434 Samuel Piette Defensive Midfield $397,375 $434,500 Kwadwo Opoku Right Wing $344,828 $485,055 Chinonso Offor Center Forward $230,004 $287,879 Josef Martínez Center Forward $1,309,091 $1,309,091 Ariel Lassiter Left Wing $240,000 $260,280 Lassi Lappalainen Left Wing $720,000 $750,000 Logan Ketterer Goalkeeper $92,610 $92,610 Ousman Jabang Defensive Midfield $71,401 $71,401 Ilias Iliadis Defensive Midfield $89,716 $96,591 Sunusi Ibrahim Center Forward $350,000 $410,000 Ruan Gregório Teixeira Right-back $440,000 $440,000 Raheem Edwards Left-back $335,000 $367,500 Bryce Duke Attacking Midfield $325,000 $406,875 Grayson Doody Right-back $71,401 $73,682 Gabriele Corbo Center-back $216,350 $216,350 Mathieu Choinière Central Midfield $275,000 $302,500 George Campbell Center-back $400,000 $441,250 Matías Cóccaro Center Forward $800,000 $888,000 Sebastian Breza Goalkeeper $89,716 $89,716 Alessandro Biello Central Midfield $71,401 $71,401 Fernando Álvarez Center-back $225,000 $257,000

Montreal’s highest-paid player once again is Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama, whose base salary sits at US$1.4 million. Wanyama is one of two players on his team making more than a million dollars.

The other is newly signed striker Josef Martinez (US$1.309 million), who is the fastest player in MLS history to score 100 goals.

Given their lack of spending, it doesn’t come as a total surprise to see CF Montreal near the bottom of the league’s Eastern Conference standings.

With a record of 3-3-6 so far, the club currently sits in 13th place.