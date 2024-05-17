How much money every CF Montreal player is making in 2024
CF Montreal isn’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2024. In fact, they are tied with St. Louis City SC for dishing out less than any other club in the league.
The 2024 MLSPA salary guide was released this week, giving fans an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.
CF Montreal ranked second-last last out of the 29 MLS teams, with a total payroll of just US$12 million. That’s less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll (US$31.4 million) and just a fraction of Inter Miami’s league-leading US$41.7 million budget.
Funnily enough, teams like Miami and Toronto are spending more on single-player salaries for the likes of Lionel Messi and Lorenzo Insigne than Montreal is spending on a full squad. All salaries below are listed in USD.
|First name
|Last
name
|Position
|Base salary
|Guaranteed compensation
|Rida
|Zouhir
|Central Midfield
|$89,716
|$100,452
|Dominik
|Yankov
|Attacking Midfield
|$350,000
|$385,000
|Joel
|Waterman
|Center-back
|$336,000
|$384,333
|Victor
|Wanyama
|Defensive Midfield
|$1,440,000
|$1,800,000
|Jules-Anthony
|Vilsaint
|Center Forward
|$89,716
|$96,591
|Mason
|Toye
|Center Forward
|$600,000
|$658,000
|Róbert Orri
|Thorkelsson
|Center-back
|$225,000
|$248,500
|Joaquín
|Sosa
|Center-back
|$251,500
|$251,500
|Jonathan
|Sirois
|Goalkeeper
|$135,000
|$152,156
|Matteo
|Schiavoni
|Right Midfield
|$71,401
|$77,383
|Nathan-Dylan
|Saliba
|Central Midfield
|$130,000
|$142,434
|Samuel
|Piette
|Defensive Midfield
|$397,375
|$434,500
|Kwadwo
|Opoku
|Right Wing
|$344,828
|$485,055
|Chinonso
|Offor
|Center Forward
|$230,004
|$287,879
|Josef
|Martínez
|Center Forward
|$1,309,091
|$1,309,091
|Ariel
|Lassiter
|Left Wing
|$240,000
|$260,280
|Lassi
|Lappalainen
|Left Wing
|$720,000
|$750,000
|Logan
|Ketterer
|Goalkeeper
|$92,610
|$92,610
|Ousman
|Jabang
|Defensive Midfield
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Ilias
|Iliadis
|Defensive Midfield
|$89,716
|$96,591
|Sunusi
|Ibrahim
|Center Forward
|$350,000
|$410,000
|Ruan
|Gregório Teixeira
|Right-back
|$440,000
|$440,000
|Raheem
|Edwards
|Left-back
|$335,000
|$367,500
|Bryce
|Duke
|Attacking Midfield
|$325,000
|$406,875
|Grayson
|Doody
|Right-back
|$71,401
|$73,682
|Gabriele
|Corbo
|Center-back
|$216,350
|$216,350
|Mathieu
|Choinière
|Central Midfield
|$275,000
|$302,500
|George
|Campbell
|Center-back
|$400,000
|$441,250
|Matías
|Cóccaro
|Center Forward
|$800,000
|$888,000
|Sebastian
|Breza
|Goalkeeper
|$89,716
|$89,716
|Alessandro
|Biello
|Central Midfield
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Fernando
|Álvarez
|Center-back
|$225,000
|$257,000
Montreal’s highest-paid player once again is Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama, whose base salary sits at US$1.4 million. Wanyama is one of two players on his team making more than a million dollars.
The other is newly signed striker Josef Martinez (US$1.309 million), who is the fastest player in MLS history to score 100 goals.
Given their lack of spending, it doesn’t come as a total surprise to see CF Montreal near the bottom of the league’s Eastern Conference standings.
With a record of 3-3-6 so far, the club currently sits in 13th place.
