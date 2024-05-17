SportsSoccerCF Montreal

How much money every CF Montreal player is making in 2024

May 17 2024
David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal isn’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2024. In fact, they are tied with St. Louis City SC for dishing out less than any other club in the league.

The 2024 MLSPA salary guide was released this week, giving fans an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.

CF Montreal ranked second-last last out of the 29 MLS teams, with a total payroll of just US$12 million. That’s less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll (US$31.4 million) and just a fraction of Inter Miami’s league-leading US$41.7 million budget.

Funnily enough, teams like Miami and Toronto are spending more on single-player salaries for the likes of Lionel Messi and Lorenzo Insigne than Montreal is spending on a full squad. All salaries below are listed in USD.

First name Last
name		 Position   Base salary Guaranteed compensation
Rida Zouhir Central Midfield $89,716 $100,452
Dominik Yankov Attacking Midfield $350,000 $385,000
Joel Waterman Center-back $336,000 $384,333
Victor Wanyama Defensive Midfield $1,440,000 $1,800,000
Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Center Forward $89,716 $96,591
Mason Toye Center Forward $600,000 $658,000
Róbert Orri Thorkelsson Center-back $225,000 $248,500
Joaquín Sosa Center-back $251,500 $251,500
Jonathan Sirois Goalkeeper $135,000 $152,156
Matteo Schiavoni Right Midfield $71,401 $77,383
Nathan-Dylan Saliba Central Midfield $130,000 $142,434
Samuel Piette Defensive Midfield $397,375 $434,500
Kwadwo Opoku Right Wing $344,828 $485,055
Chinonso Offor Center Forward $230,004 $287,879
Josef Martínez Center Forward $1,309,091 $1,309,091
Ariel Lassiter Left Wing $240,000 $260,280
Lassi Lappalainen Left Wing $720,000 $750,000
Logan Ketterer Goalkeeper $92,610 $92,610
Ousman Jabang Defensive Midfield $71,401 $71,401
Ilias Iliadis Defensive Midfield $89,716 $96,591
Sunusi Ibrahim Center Forward $350,000 $410,000
Ruan Gregório Teixeira Right-back $440,000 $440,000
Raheem Edwards Left-back $335,000 $367,500
Bryce Duke Attacking Midfield $325,000 $406,875
Grayson Doody Right-back $71,401 $73,682
Gabriele Corbo Center-back $216,350 $216,350
Mathieu Choinière Central Midfield $275,000 $302,500
George Campbell Center-back $400,000 $441,250
Matías Cóccaro Center Forward $800,000 $888,000
Sebastian Breza Goalkeeper $89,716 $89,716
Alessandro Biello Central Midfield $71,401 $71,401
Fernando Álvarez Center-back $225,000 $257,000

Montreal’s highest-paid player once again is Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama, whose base salary sits at US$1.4 million. Wanyama is one of two players on his team making more than a million dollars.

The other is newly signed striker Josef Martinez (US$1.309 million), who is the fastest player in MLS history to score 100 goals.

Given their lack of spending, it doesn’t come as a total surprise to see CF Montreal near the bottom of the league’s Eastern Conference standings.

With a record of 3-3-6 so far, the club currently sits in 13th place.

