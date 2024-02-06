CF Montreal signs top MLS striker to one-year deal

CF Montreal made a huge move on Tuesday, acquiring Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez.

According to a release from the club, Martínez, who was a free agent after playing for Inter Miami CF last year, is under contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

“Thank you, Montreal. Thank you for the confidence,” Martínez said in French in a new video posted by CF Montreal following the announcement.

“All together, let’s go Montreal,” he added, standing at the Kondiaronk Belvedere while admiring the city’s skyline.

The player’s new one-year deal uses Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), not a Designated Player spot. As of now, the dollar amount remains unknown.

After leaving Atlanta, Martínez joined Miami last winter. Playing with global superstar Lionel Messi, the Valencia native netted 12 goals and three assists for the Herons, helping them win the Leagues Cup and reach the US Open Cup final.

By acquiring Martínez, who also played in a Serie A stint with Torino, Montreal has added an elite force to their roster.

The 30-year-old is the fastest player in MLS history to 100 goals. He is currently ninth all-time in league scoring with 105 goals in 161 matches.

Failing to make the playoffs in the 2023 season, CF Montreal opens their 2024 campaign on February 24 with a match at Orlando City SC.

They will host Inter Miami, Martínez’s former club, on May 11.