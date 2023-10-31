"We were slept on": Canadiens' Suzuki says excellent play is proving experts wrong

With one of the youngest rosters in the NHL, many expected the Montreal Canadiens to be exciting this year. But few expected them to be good.

Now 5-2-2, the Canadiens are sitting in sixth place in the league’s standings. In line with their fighting spirit, their last two games have been decided via shootout with Montreal coming back to tie things up in regulation.

But despite losing their latest tiebreak on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, the Habs dominated last year’s Stanley Cup champions, outshooting them 39-25.

Captain Nick Suzuki, whose impressive individual effort included the game-tying goal and a nifty move in the shootout, acknowledged his team’s underdog status, telling reporters that they’ve been sold short by their opponents this season.

“We were slept on a lot but we knew what we had in the room. I think we’re showing people now that teams can’t take us lightly,” he said after the game. “We’re a good team and know how to play.”

Meanwhile, head coach Martin St. Louis, who has been critical of the team’s lack of discipline as of late, had no complaints.

“I think it’s the best game we’ve played from start to finish,” said St. Louis. “I’m proud of the group.”

“Those are games that — even if you don’t get the result — it was a game where we raised our standard. It was the guys who did it, not the coach, who raised the standard,” he added. “We try to give them the right direction, but it’s up to them, and that’s what they did tonight.”

And with much of their young core taking on more responsibility amid injuries and veteran departures, there’s plenty to be excited about.

“I think just the way we can play is a lot of fun to play,” said Suzuki, who suited up for his 300th NHL game on Monday against the team that drafted him. “We’ve got a really bright future, and guys are stepping up and young guys are playing really well.”

“It’s fun to watch,” he added.

It certainly is, especially for fans who just went through two painful rebuild years.

Montreal will get another chance to keep the momentum going with a road game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10 pm ET. Those watching on the East Coast will likely be hoping for it to be settled in regulation.