"I tried to force their hand": Primeau puts Canadiens in tough goalie situation

Some Montreal Canadiens fans were surprised to see the team submit a finalized 23-man roster with three goalies on it on Monday.

And while spots for Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen were expected, it appears that the Habs made the move in order to avoid goaltender Cayden Primeau being claimed off waivers by another team.

But with only two practice nets and one backup spot available, it’s unlikely that the Canadiens keep three netminders for very long. And according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, the crowded crease could clear up in about a month’s time.

“We must not believe, at least according to what I hear, that this will last over time, that in three weeks, a month, we will be in the same situation,” Lavoie said Monday

Whether that means Montreal trading Primeau (or another goalie) remains to be seen.

As for what the 24-year-old thinks of his position as No. 3 goalie, he admits that maintaining an NHL spot, which puts his team in a difficult situation, was his intention throughout training camp.

“I tried to force their hand,” he explained to reporters on Monday. “It’s not my decision but I try to make those decisions hard for those who do.”

While it’s likely that he sees much less playing time than he would have if he remained in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, Primeau said he is a strong believer in being “ready when your name’s called.”

He also touched on what his main goal is at this stage: “Just not going on waivers.”

Primeau, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL draft, has played in 21 NHL games over the past three years. In that time, he’s amassed a career GAA of 4.11 and SV% of .871.

The Habs will kick off their 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday, October 11 when they take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.