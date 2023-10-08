The Joel Armia era could be coming to an end for the Montreal Canadiens.

Today, the club announced that they’d placed the veteran forward on waivers, possibly ending his tenure in Montreal after five seasons with the Canadiens.

Still with two years left on his contract at $3.4 million per season, the 30-year-old Finnish winger has struggled mightily in recent seasons, scoring the exact same 14-point total in each of the last three years.

Armia was joined on waivers by 24-year-old defenceman Gustav Lindstrom, who came over to the franchise in the Jeff Petry trade earlier this summer.