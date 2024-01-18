"It's unbelievable": Caufield impressed with Canadiens rookie Roy

Earning his first goal in his third NHL game on Wednesday, Montreal Canadiens rookie Joshua Roy became the youngest Quebec-born player to score a goal for the Habs since Guillaume Latendresse (2007-08).

While those familiar with the 20-year-old’s game are not surprised to see him succeed at the highest level, Roy, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, seems to be surpassing expectations within the Canadiens’ locker room.

After Wednesday’s road win against the New Jersey Devils, Cole Caufield had plenty of kind words to share about the call-up.

“I think it’s unbelievable what he’s doing — the poise and the confidence, he never really freaks out out there,” Caufield, who netted his sixth game-winner of the year against the Devils, said. “He’s been good in the d-zone and obviously, he’s a special, gifted player offensively…”

The team’s leading scorer added that he foresees a bright future for Roy, a Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Quebec, native.

“I’m really pumped up for him to get his first and I know there’s many more to come.”

While things look good for Roy, who logged 30 points over 34 games with the Laval Rocket before being recalled, on the stats sheet, head coach Martin St. Louis said he was pleased with his overall game.

“This was his best match, not just because he scored,” St. Louis told reporters in a post-game scrum. “He had good touches. He goes to the right areas. He reads the game well.”

Meanwhile, the Canadiens’ newest addition did his best to sum up the feeling of getting his first in the NHL.

“You dream of playing in the NHL from the time that you’re young…” Roy said. “To be here and score my first goal is really incredible.”

Before producing at a point-per-game pace with the Laval Rocket this season, Roy’s final two seasons in the QMJHL saw him net 119 points over 66 games and 99 points over 55 games, respectively.

Expected to keep the rookie in the lineup, the Montreal Canadiens are back in action on Thursday as they face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.