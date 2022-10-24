Carey Price will discuss his future with the Montreal Canadiens today

Will Carey Price play in the NHL again?

There are a lot of questions surrounding Carey Price and his future with the Montreal Canadiens.

Hockey fans are about to get a better idea of Price’s situation as the Canadiens’ all-time wins leader (361-261-79) is set to hold a press conference on Monday at the Complexe Sportif Bell in Brossard.

The 35-year-old will be taking questions about being placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of an ongoing knee injury.

General Manager Kent Hughes briefly discussed the situation last month. “Our sense is that Carey’s knee has not responded to any kind of treatment and rehab that’s been attempted since he had the surgery after the 2021 playoff run,” Hughes said in his statement, adding that he’s “not very optimistic that short of some kind of intervention that things will change.”

On April 29, Price made his fifth and final start of the 2021-2022 season — and possibly his career — with a 10-2 win against the Florida Panthers, making 37 saves in what was his 700th NHL start.

More to come…