Carey Price nominated for Bill Masterson trophy after difficult year

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has been announced a top-three finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy. Each year the award is given to the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

After a heroic playoff stint last summer, Price, 34, suffered a knee injury that required surgery. In October, fans and media learned that the netminder had also voluntarily entered the NHL’s Player Assistance Program, which specializes in mental health and substance abuse issues.

Price’s setbacks kept him out for the majority of the 2021-2022 season. But after practicing with the team for months, Price made his long-awaited return to the ice in April. He finished the year with five games played and earned his first win in the season finale against the Florida Panthers.

When the season ended, Price told the media that there was a strong possibility he would not be able to handle the workload and physical toll that he’s taken on in past years. Nevertheless, the goalie, who has surpassed legends like Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy, and Jacques Plante in all-time wins with the club, says he’s not giving up.

“This is definitely tough, but I’ve always been a fighter, and I’ve always been a clawer, and I’m not giving up. I’m going to continue to do my best for next season.”

According to a team press release, “five Canadiens players have been awarded the Masterton Trophy since its inception: Max Pacioretty (2011-12), Saku Koivu (2001-02), Serge Savard (1978-79), Henri Richard (1973-74), and Claude Provost (1967-68), who was the inaugural recipient of the award.”

According to reports, the 2022 NHL Awards will take place between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.