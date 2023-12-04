Canadiens send Arber Xhekaj down to the AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have loaned defenceman Arber Xhekaj to the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate.

The Canadiens revealed Monday that they have activated the 22-year-old off IR.

Les Canadiens ont retiré le nom d'Arber Xhekaj de la liste des blessés et ont cédé le défenseur au Rocket de Laval. The Canadiens have activated Arber Xhekaj off IR and loaned him to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2023

The 6-foot-3 blueliner spent the last two weeks on the injured list after falling victim to a hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev back on November 16.

Falling to the ice, Xhekaj, visibly uncomfortable, did not return to the game, which ended in a 6-5 score in Vegas’ favour.

So far, Xhekaj has netted one goal, two assists, and 47 penalty minutes over 17 games with the Canadiens this year.

The undrafted Hamilton native has yet to play a game in the AHL.

Xhekaj also participated in Monday’s morning skate with the Habs, who face the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre tonight.

If nothing changes from now until then, the Canadiens are expected to use the following line combinations:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Evans-Monahan-Anderson

Pearson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Armia-Stephens-Ylönen

Matheson-Lindström

Guhle-Barron

Struble-Kovacevic