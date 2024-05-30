Canadiens will not re-sign veteran forward Pearson this summer: report

Tanner Pearson’s tenure with the Montreal Canadiens appears to be coming to an end.

Acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2023-24 season, the veteran forward had one year remaining on a four-year, $15 million contract when he arrived in Montreal.

As per a new report from David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Canadiens are not interested in bringing the 31-year-old back via an extension, allowing him to explore the free agency market as a UFA come July.

“Another player preparing to hit the market is veteran winger Tanner Pearson,” Pagnotta wrote in a Wednesday article. “He will not be re-signed by the Montreal Canadiens and will begin to weigh his options heading into July.”

Starting the year on a hot streak with three goals and two assists in his first five games, Pearson’s game fell off in the second half, as he concluded the 2023-24 campaign with just five goals and 13 points over 54 games.

With 12 picks in the upcoming draft, it’s possible that Montreal is interested in clearing some cap space in order to participate in a blockbuster trade. It wouldn’t be the first time, with the Canadiens acquiring Kirby Dach during the 2022 draft and Alex Newhook one day before the 2023 draft.

Meanwhile, Pearson, who Vancouver packaged with a third-round pick in order to acquire goalie Casey DeSmith, is likely to draw interest from teams looking to bolster their bottom six.

Drafted 30th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, Pearson’s most productive campaign came in 2019-20, when he netted 21 goals and 45 points over 69 games.