Canadiens visit young fans in Montreal-area hospitals (PHOTOS)

The Montreal Canadiens’ long-standing tradition of visiting children’s hospitals began in the 1960s with Jean Beliveau.

Unfortunately, that custom had to come to a halt during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the situation, the team hosted a virtual visit for the 2021 holiday season.

On Thursday, the hab, equipped with Santa hats and jerseys, were back on their usual holiday route, though, visiting a series of hospitals around the Montreal area such as the Shriners and CHU Sainte-Justine.

Notre tradition préférée du temps des Fêtes commence : les Canadiens visitent de jeunes partisans dans les hôpitaux de Montréal aujourd’hui ❤️ Our favorite holiday tradition begins now: the Habs are visiting young fans in Montreal-area hospitals today 💙#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YV85rwz2gU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2022

Players brought Habs-themed presents and signed autographs for the little ones. The Canadiens also took the time to meet and pose for photos with doctors and nurses “to thank them for their hard work over the past few the years.”

Les gars ont pris le temps de prendre quelques photos avec les docteurs et infirmiers pour les remercier de leur travail acharné au cours de dernières années.❤️ Players took some photos with doctors and nurses to thank them for their hard work over the past few the years.💙 pic.twitter.com/mukkLFmKF4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2022

Among the many players who were present for the visit was goaltender Carey Price, who has been on LTIR since September.