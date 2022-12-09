SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens visit young fans in Montreal-area hospitals (PHOTOS)

Dec 9 2022
CanadiensMTL/Twitter

The Montreal Canadiens’ long-standing tradition of visiting children’s hospitals began in the 1960s with Jean Beliveau.

Unfortunately, that custom had to come to a halt during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the situation, the team hosted a virtual visit for the 2021 holiday season.

On Thursday, the hab, equipped with Santa hats and jerseys, were back on their usual holiday route, though, visiting a series of hospitals around the Montreal area such as the Shriners and CHU Sainte-Justine.

Players brought Habs-themed presents and signed autographs for the little ones. The Canadiens also took the time to meet and pose for photos with doctors and nurses “to thank them for their hard work over the past few the years.”

Among the many players who were present for the visit was goaltender Carey Price, who has been on LTIR since September.

