Canadiens unlikely to let Slafkovsky play in World Juniors: report

On Thursday, President of the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation and former NHL player Miroslav Šatan announced that Simon Nemec and Filip Mesar will play for Slovakia at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.
I can confirm that two (2022) first round picks Šimon Nemec and Filip Mešár will play for Slovakia🇸🇰 at 2022 World Junior Championship.
— Miroslav Šatan (@miro81s) December 8, 2022
I asked Jeff Gorton about releasing Juraj Slafkovsky the other day and he said if he “continues going the way he’s going, I wouldn’t think so.” https://t.co/qJ1YfMxqMs
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 8, 2022
With fellow top prospect Shane Wright representing Canada at the WJC, Slafkovsky will be the only player from his draft class playing in the NHL during the tournament.
So far, the 18-year-old forward has netted four goals and eight points in his first 21 games with the Canadiens.