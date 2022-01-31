Jeff Petry's wife calls out "keyboard warriors" for sending rude DMs

Julie Petry, the wife of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry, is standing up to a “keyboard warrior” on social media.

It’s no secret the Canadiens are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in team history, finding themselves last in the NHL standings with just eight wins in 44 games.

But amid a report this weekend that her husband had requested a trade, Petry received a nasty direct message about Jeff’s performance for the team. In 37 games for the Canadiens, Petry has put up one goal and six assists while playing 22:47 on average per game.

“Aren’t you even slightly embarrassed that Jeff is showing your kids that when you don’t want to play somewhere all you do is do your best to play badly and hurt your own team? Disgraceful,” the message said.

For Petry, “enough is enough” when it comes to being sent private messages from angry hockey fans.

“I will never ever understand how people think it’s ok to send messages like this,” Petry shared in a story on her Instagram account. “This one is pretty tame compared to what I have been sent all day long. I will never be able to comprehend it.”

Petry also shared her reply to the message.

“Not one bit. Always proud of him,” Petry replied. “He tries his hardest & recognizes when his mistakes are made & owns them. So in my eyes he’s the perfect role model for our kids! IF only you & the hundreds of keyboard warriors behind their screens, who write these kind of messages knew the whole picture & behind the scenes of everything going on mentally, physically, what they are doing to work thru things etc., maybe JUST maybe you would have some decency & respect.”

Petry added that the only one who should be embarrassed was the original sender of the message.

“Remember that athletes & their families are human, and for people to type senseless messages to them (or better yet their family members) is just plain sad. If there’s any embarrassment here, it’s for you & the others alike that think this is OK!”