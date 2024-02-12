Canadiens reveal three new injuries in the same day

The Montreal Canadiens suffered more than just a blowout loss on Sunday afternoon.

After being defeated by the St. Louis by a landslide 7-2 score, the Canadiens, whose bench got shorter as the periods went on, issued a medical report with multiple pieces of bad news.

According to the team, forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old was forced to exit Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars during the second period and has subsequently been placed on the injured reserve list.

Along with Harvey-Pinard, the Habs added two more name to their injured list, both of which are blueliners who found themselves on the wrong end of body checks on Sunday.

Defenceman Jordan Harris is listed as day-to-day following an upper-body injury sustained during Sunday’s matchup. The 23-year-old defenseman had to leave the game in the first period after a boarding incident involving Sammy Blais, who received a game misconduct penalty for a hit that concluded with Harris’ head hitting the ice.

Sammy Blais received a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding Jordan Harris#STLBlues | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Tt33uyx5kT — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, fellow defenceman Kaiden Guhle is currently undergoing evaluation after leaving the game ater being hit by Marco Scandella in the final two minutes of the third period.

According to the Habs, the 22-year-old’s condition remains uncertain as the medical staff continues to assess his situation.

Here's the hit that knocked Kaiden Guhle out of the game pic.twitter.com/UGqHOsrUHv — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 11, 2024

With at least one more roster player out of the picture for the forseeable future, the Canadiens will try to avoid extending their losing streak to three games when they take on the Anaheim Ducks Monday at 7:00 ET.