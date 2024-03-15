It’s no secret that Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has struggled this season. From minimal point production to a lack of confidence, no one is quite sure what remedy the winger needs to get his game back.

Among those scratching their heads is former Canadiens coach Michel Therrien, who spoke openly about his disappointment in Anderson as a guest on TVA Sports’ JiC on Thursday.

“He is a player who is capable of giving a lot more,” Therrien told Jean-Charles Lajoie in French. “He has everything. He has the desired package for a hockey player. He’s physical and he skates.”

Upon pointing out the 29-year-old’s positive attributes, Therrien, who coached the Habs from 2001 to 2003 and from 2012 to 2017, accused Anderson of being disengaged.

“I find it disappointing, the way he behaves,” said Therrien. “He seems disinterested. He doesn’t seem engaged… If you want the respect of your teammates, it’s very important to be engaged.”

Despite only netting 18 points over 62 games this year, Anderson is averaging nearly 16 minutes of ice time per game. As a result, the former bench boss accused Martin St. Louis, the Canadiens’ current coach, of protecting Anderson.

“Martin St-Louis protected him in an incredible way this season,” Therrien added.

Unfortunately, the opportunities for the power forward to redeem himself have not paid off.

After setting one of the longest goalless streaks by a Habs forward in recent history, Anderson finally lit the lamp in December, snapping the 27-game drought. He went into the new year with just 11 points.

The second half of the Burlington, Ontario, native’s season has not looked much better, though, netting just seven points since January 1.

Throw in a poor +/- rating of -16 and a contract that sees him carry a large $5.5 million for the next three seasons, and one can see why frustration is mounting on all fronts.