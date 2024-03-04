Canadiens getting plenty of trade interest in Jordan Harris: report

While the Montreal Canadiens aren’t expected to be the most active team at this year’s trade deadline, teams are still calling them about one specific player.

New reporting from Elliotte Friedman on this morning’s edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast says that the Canadiens are starting to get some trade interest in defenceman Jordan Harris, who is having a hard time climbing the team’s depth chart.

“There has been some talk about one of their young [defenceman] Jordan Harris,” Friedman reported. “All of a sudden they have a lot of young defenceman and Jordan Harris, I think a lot of teams would love to have that kind of young player on their roster.”

Harris was initially drafted in the third round by the Canadiens back in 2018 and has appeared in 112 NHL games. This season, he has found himself on the team’s third pairing alongside Johnathan Kovacevic. Harris has two goals and eight points in 39 games this season.

He might not be the biggest name that the Canadiens have to offer teams looking for a depth defenceman — David Savard takes that honour — but the 23-year-old could certainly be an intriguing player for a team looking to add some youth and skill at the bottom of their defensive group.

He is very affordable, sitting with just a $1.4 million cap hit, and he has yet to hit his prime. The Canadiens could hold onto him but, as mentioned, the team is now sitting on a cache of young blueliners which is making it hard for Harris to play an important role.

Teams looking for buy-low options, like the Toronto Maple Leafs or Edmonton Oilers, could very well try to take a run at the young blueliner. However, it’s equally possible that Habs GM Kent Hughes decides to hold onto him as he is not facing any pressure to make a deal in the immediate future.

We’ll see where things go as the deadline is set to hit on Friday at 3 pm ET.