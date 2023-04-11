Canadiens coach performs ridiculous shootout move in practice (VIDEO)

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis displayed his on-ice skills during a team practice on Friday.

Although he last played in the NHL in 2015, it’s clear that at 47 years of age, the five-time NHL All-Star is far from being washed up.

TVA Sports journalist Marc-André Perreault captured and shared multiple videos of St. Louis skating and stickhandling during a Habs practice session. For example, in one tweet titled “Martin St-Louis DESTROYS and HUMILIATE the video coach,” St. Louis can be seen dangling and skating circles around a netminder before tucking in a goal.

Martin St-Louis DÉTRUIT et HUMILIE le coach vidéo du 🔵⚪️🔴

🚨titre accrocheur hommage🚨 pic.twitter.com/yZkcHjs632 — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) April 7, 2023

Sounds of cheers and excitement can be heard from players and press members alike as St. Louis skates back to the centre ice with a smile.

Indeed everyone likes to see their coach in a good mood, but the move itself was worthy of applause.

Funnily enough, this is not the first time Perreault has captured the Habs coach’s hands-on approach. In January, he shared a video of St. Louis skating and stickhandling during a Habs practice session. “No doubt. The coach could still play,” wrote Perreault.

Aucun doute. Le coach pourrait encore jouer 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/c6Mewd1tyc — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) January 9, 2023

Theoretically, if St. Louis were to trade in his tracksuit for a proper uniform, he would become Montreal’s first “player-coach” since Newsy Lalonde, who simultaneously coached and played on the Habs for 88 games from 1917 to 1922.

With Montreal’s long list of injuries, maybe Marty can get a shift in before the season ends.